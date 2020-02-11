Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Senior appointments in Moscow and Kiev point to tentative thaw

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Senior appointments in Moscow and Kiev point to tentative thaw

New senior appointments in Moscow and Kiev on Tuesday pointed towards a tentative thaw in ties, after the Ukrainian president's new chief of staff offered guarded praise for the man put in charge of the Ukraine file in the Kremlin.

While there was no indication whether the timing of the announcements was intentional, the simultaneous appointments in the two capitals were seen in both countries as signs of a new approach to a conflict that has killed over 13,000 people. In Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy elevated aide Andriy Yermak, who had acted as an envoy in prisoner exchanges with Russia in recent months, to the post of chief of staff.

In Moscow, the Kremlin said that the relationship with Ukraine would now be handled by the Ukrainian-born deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, sidelining a noted hardliner, Vladislav Surkov. Yermak told the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Monday, before either appointment was formally announced, that he had met Kozak and thought he was an improvement on Surkov.

A senior source involved in Ukraine's negotiations with Russia said: "Our experience with Kozak...shows he has been constructive, kept his word and we have had the impression he has been focused on achieving the results that we got." Russia and Ukraine have been enemies since 2014, when a pro-Moscow president was toppled in Kiev and Moscow responded by seizing and annexing Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. Moscow-backed separatists then launched an uprising in eastern Ukraine, leading to a conflict which has persisted despite a 2015 ceasefire.

Both countries were keen to play down the prospect of an abrupt change in their relationship. "The change in the leadership in the office of the president in no way affects the policy of the state," Zelenskiy's office said in a statement. Opposition politicians from the Fatherland party and the bloc of Zelenskiy's predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, said Yermak's elevation signalled a softening of policy towards Russia.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who announced Kozak's appointment as head of Ukraine policy, also criticised Kiev for making statements which Peskov said ran counter to undertakings given at a peace summit in Paris in December. SIGNS OF THAW

Nevertheless, there have been other signs of a possible thaw since the Paris summit, also attended by French and German leaders, which was followed by the prisoner exchange overseen on the Ukrainian side by Yermak. The likelihood that Surkov would step aside has been discussed for weeks. Alexei Chesnakov, a political analyst who used to work for Surkov in Russia's presidential administration, announced last month that Surkov had resigned "because of a change in policy regarding Ukraine".

"The decision was made by Surkov and will not change. I know it from Surkov himself." Another source close to Surkov told Reuters that Surkov had reacted sharply to Kozak's appointment, but that his resignation had not yet been confirmed and he might be given a new post. (Additional reporting by Andrew Osborn and Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow and by Ilya Zhegulev and Matthias Williams in Kiev Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian referee banned for head-butting goalkeeper

An Italian soccer referee has been banned for one year after he lost his cool and head-butted a goalkeeper he had sent off during a minor league game earlier this month, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.In a match between Borgo Mogliano...

UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tu...

Boeing reports no new jet orders in January

New York, Feb 11 AFP Boeing reported Tuesday no new plane orders in January and a drop in jet deliveries as the protracted grounding of the 737 MAX continued to weigh on the company. The aerospace giant booked orders for 45 jets in January ...

London police deploy face scan tech, stirring privacy fears

London, Feb 11 AP London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020