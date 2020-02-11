Left Menu
Subash Chopra resigns as Delhi Congress chief following party's drubbing in Delhi Assembly polls

Congress leader Subhash Chopra on Tuesday resigned from the position of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president following party's debacle in the Assembly polls in which it drew a blank and 63 out of 66 of its candidates forfeited their deposit.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-02-2020 23:26 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 23:26 IST
Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Subhash Chopra on Tuesday resigned from the position of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president following party's debacle in the Assembly polls in which it drew a blank and 63 out of 66 of its candidates forfeited their deposit. "I take the responsibility for the debacle of the party in Delhi Assembly polls. I had less time, but still, I put all my efforts," said Chopra while speaking to ANI after tendering his resignation from the Delhi Congress chief post.

The Congress leader, however, hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that he never witnessed such politics in the national capital where voters got influenced by "mere advertisements than work". "I have never seen such politics in Delhi ever where voters got influenced by the advertisements done by AAP and voted for it," he said.

Chopra's daughter, Shivani, who contested from Kalkaji Assembly seat too lost her deposit. On Tuesday evening, Chopra offered to resign from the post of Delhi Congress chief in a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.The AAP won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, while BJP bagged eight seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

