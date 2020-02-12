Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Guatemalan presidential candidate sentenced in U.S. drug scheme

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 00:26 IST
Ex-Guatemalan presidential candidate sentenced in U.S. drug scheme

A U.S. court sentenced a former Guatemalan presidential candidate to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, after he was convicted of taking part in a plot to import and distribute tons of cocaine in the United States. Mario Estrada, candidate of the center-right National Change Union (UCN), pleaded guilty to charges leveled against him by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. He was implicated along with another man, Juan Pablo Gonzalez, of seeking at least $10 million from Mexico's powerful Sinaloa Cartel to fund his campaign.

Prosecutors said the two men met in 2018 and 2019 with confidential sources of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) who were posing as drug cartel members, and "agreed to provide the Sinaloa Cartel with unfettered access to Guatemalan airports and maritime shipping locations so that the cartel could transport ton quantities of cocaine through Guatemala and ultimately into the United States." Prosecutors said the two also conspired "to hire hitmen to assassinate political rivals and their associates to ensure that Estrada was elected president of Guatemala. In particular, Estrada and Gonzalez identified specific targets by name and agreed to provide the hitmen with firearms, including AK-47s, to carry out the murder."

President Alejandro Giammattei, a conservative former doctor, ultimately won the election in a second-round runoff, and when asked by reporters about Estrada's sentence later on Tuesday, said he had no comment. "Mario Estrada conspired to solicit Sinaloa Cartel money to finance a corrupt scheme to get him elected president of Guatemala," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

"Thanks to the (U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency), rather than a shot at the presidency in Guatemala, Estrada is headed to prison in the United States," said Berman. Estrada, a 59-year-old former congressman, launched his campaign for president in 2018 but did not make it past the first round of voting.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff imposed the sentence in New York. Napoleon Rojas, the deputy leader of the UCN in Guatemala's Congress, appeared to distance himself from Estrada when asked for comment.

"We have a lot of respect for legal decisions, (but) we don't have anything to do with these issues," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Coachella, Beyonce ... coconuts? Afrobeat star Mr. Eazi's new venture

After rapping at Californias Coachella festival and on Beyonces Grammy-nominated The Lion King The Gift, Nigerian star Mr. Eazis latest venture is closer to home - on a farm.The 28-year-old Afrobeat artist and entrepreneur plans to transfor...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with foldable display launched

One of the most anticipated devices of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is finally official. The worlds first foldable glass smartphone, a successor to the Galaxy Fold, made its debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisc...

Motor racing-Ferrari say Vettel is ahead of Hamilton for 2021 seat

Sebastian Vettel is Ferraris first choice to partner Charles Leclerc next year, team boss Mattia Binotto said on Tuesday, despite speculation that they want six times world champion Lewis Hamilton.The 32-year-old German had a difficult and ...

Reports: Red Sox to name Roenicke interim manager

The Boston Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke has their interim manager, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news on Roenicke, who spent the past two seasons as the teams bench coach.Roenicke, 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020