Kejriwal to be sworn in as CM on Feb 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan, sources said on Wednesday. Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.
He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue. The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Ramlila Maidan
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Delhi
- BJP
- Anna Hazare
- Delhi Assembly
ALSO READ
Rajnath, Nadda to hold 3 rallies each in Delhi today
14 trains running late in Northern Railway region, rain lashes parts of Delhi
Three persons under observation at isolation ward of RML Hospital in New Delhi for possible exposure to novel coronavirus: officials
Light showers in Delhi, air quality remains 'very poor'
CEO Delhi seeks report from Rithala's returning officer over Anurag Thakur's speech