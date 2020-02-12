JDU-RJD trade barbs as fresh posters come up in Patna

The long-running poster-war in Bihar's Patna intensified as new posters emerged against Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav here. One of the posters has a caricature of Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being involved in various scams and responsible for the unemployment in the State, among other issues. Whereas, the other poster had a picture of Lalu Prasad Yadav with 'Thugs of Bihar' written on it.

"Nitish Kumar should first introspect before saying anything about Lalu Prasad Ji. He has been in power for 15 years, he is ruling and is still calling Lalu Prasad a cheater? He took this State into scams, and unemployment, his government has forced the farmers to commit suicide. No developmental work has taken place in Bihar," said Shivchandra Ram, RJD leader. However, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary asserted that party leader Nitish Kumar has nothing to do with the ongoing poster war.

"People who cannot come out in the public install such posters to gain publicity but Nitish Kumar and our party are not involved in this poster war. For us, it's important to work for the public. They (RJD) do not want to work, they are just trying to gain publicity as the elections are around," he said. Earlier on Sunday, a poster against the RJD, accusing it of practicing corruption while in power in the past, was put up here.

The poster had a photograph of Tejaswi Yadav sitting on a chair with bubbles showing him making fake promises to the people. Meanwhile, another JDU leader, Niraj Kumar said, "We do not know who installed these posters but Thugs of Hindustan is a movie in which such incidents of thugging common people were depicted."

Last month the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) had put up a poster at the Dak Bungalow crossing here featuring the alleged scams attributed to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. In the poster, Lalu Prasad Yadav is seen sitting on a buffalo along with a number of bags. Each bag has the name of an alleged scam on it -- animal husbandry scam, land scam, medicine scam, charcoal scam and forest scam.

Bihar is scheduled to go to polls in October this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.