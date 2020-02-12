Left Menu
Congress needs introspection over Delhi poll results, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday called for introspection at a national level following the party's failure to secure a single seat in Delhi Assembly polls.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda at a press conference here on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday called for introspection at a national level following the party's failure to secure a single seat in Delhi Assembly polls. "In a democracy, I always respect the mandate of the people. Delhi elections results are a cause of concern that needs introspection at the national level. Congress should make a plan for the future," said Congress leader at a press conference here.

Hooda's comments come after Kejriwal led AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi polls on Tuesday whereas Congress drew a blank. "Win and loss in the not the question here- how Congress has performed is the main cause of concern," he added.

Meanwhile, he also slammed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana government ahead of the state's pre-budget discussion on February 17 and 18. "In 2014 when I was the Chief Minister of Haryana, the state was under debt of Rs 61,000 crores. Now the figure, which I am aware, has crossed Rs 1,81,000 crores," said the former Haryana Chief Minister.

"What have they done? Nothing. They have done only corruption. Like the mining scam, where no investigation has taken place," the Congress leader alleged. He further said that the Khattar government has failed to issue the white paper it had promised after getting elected in 2014.

"Soon after they came to power they promised that they will issue a white paper. Why aren't they issuing the white paper?" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

