Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy Assembly adopts resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:52 IST
Pondy Assembly adopts resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC
Image Credit: Flickr

The Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy registering strong protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. All the members belonging to the opposition AINRC and AIADMK boycotted the session while the three nominated legislators belonging to the BJP staged a walkout after registering their objection to the tabling of the resolution when the House commenced its special session.

The House had a one-day special session. As soon as the Chief Minister started reading out the contents of the resolution the three BJP members V Saminathan, K G Shankar and S Selvaganapthy rose in revolt and objected to moving of the resolution.

They were heard saying the resolution was a "murder of democracy" and "violation of constitutional provisions." The members trooped out of the House and did not turn up for the remaining part of the meeting. The resolution urged the Centre to withdraw the CAA as it was "totally opposed to the principles of secularism." The resolution was passed after the airing of views by the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues, and legislators belonging to the Congress and its ally the DMK.

Speaker V P Sivakolundhu said the resolution was "adopted unanimously." The resolution stated that the CAA had caused "pain and chaos" among the people at large in the country. The enactment of the legislation in the Parliament had created "peaceful agitations across the country." The CAA was shattering to pieces the principles of secularism which is the basis of the constitution, it said.

Claiming that there was a hidden agenda in the CAA as the Muslims were ignored, it said the law was "totally injurious" to the great sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi for the protection of secularism. The resolution alleged that certain forces were trying to introduce religious sentiments by forgetting the path shown by the first Indian Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru.

"If there was any space available for the divisive forces it would only mean that a historic blunder would be committed hitting the cardinal principles of secularism the great sacrifices made by martyrs and the freedom of the country." The resolution also expressed disappointment overthe CAA not including the Sri Lankan Tamils who were staying in various places and in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, the Rohingya Muslims living as refugees in northern states of the country and also the Indians from Bangladesh and Pakistan have also not been included in the Act, it added.

The resolution urged the Centre to roll back the CAA, the NRC, and the NPR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STOTRIES Report of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger.I-League match between Chennai City and Gukalam Kerala in Coimbatore. Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and FC ...

Meghalaya CM removes brother as state home minister

In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has removed his brother James K Sangma as the home minister of the state in view of alleged discontentment expressed by other ministers against him. The coalition partn...

ABB India Dec qtr profit down nearly 50 pc at Rs 65 cr

Power and automation technology major ABB India has reported a nearly 50 percent decline in December quarter profit to Rs 65 crore mainly due to exceptional impairment cost. The company follows a January-December financial year.Its net prof...

UPDATE 1-BP sets deeper 2050 carbon target in CEO reinvention

BP pledged to sharply reduce its carbon emissions by 2050 as part of a reinvention of the 111-year old company by newly-appointed chief executive Bernard Looney.BP on Wednesday set more ambitious targets than rivals such as Royal Dutch Shel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020