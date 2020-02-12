Good leadership an ingredient for winning state polls: Madhav

A day after its debacle in the Delhi assembly polls, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said one of the things which people look in state elections is a "leader who can deliver". He, however, said that in terms of popularity in national politics, no one is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have moved into a new kind of politics, we should be careful as a party and we are. We should not lose sight of the fact that you build leaders who are strong and have support," Madhav said at the "Times Now Summit". "When it comes to national politics there is nobody who can come anyway near to Modiji in terms of popularity and popular confidence... The same situation we are facing in state after state. In states, it also comes to who is the leader who can deliver. Probably people are thinking on these lines. Perhaps one of the messages from this (Delhi) election is that," he said while responding to a question on the Delhi assembly elections.

However, Madhav underlined that the BJP has strong state level leaders who were chief ministers as well like in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and said "Each state is different. A leader is one ingredient that we need but that's not everything that a party needs for success." When asked about politics centred around one leader, he said this trend is rising across the country and the verdict in Delhi is for Arvind Kejriwal.

Participating in a panel discussion at the summit, Madhav in a lighter vein said everyone in the audience knows what went wrong for the party while holding that the Indian electorate has become more calculative and mature. Noting that the Delhi verdict can be considered as maturity of the electorate, he said, "We told the liberals across the world that Indian democracy is quite robust. That is what happened in Delhi. This whole propaganda that Indian democracy is under threat has been proved totally wrong."

He said the whole propaganda that democracy is in danger started after the BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

