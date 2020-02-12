Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good leadership an ingredient for winning state polls: Madhav

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:16 IST
Good leadership an ingredient for winning state polls: Madhav

A day after its debacle in the Delhi assembly polls, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said one of the things which people look in state elections is a "leader who can deliver". He, however, said that in terms of popularity in national politics, no one is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have moved into a new kind of politics, we should be careful as a party and we are. We should not lose sight of the fact that you build leaders who are strong and have support," Madhav said at the "Times Now Summit". "When it comes to national politics there is nobody who can come anyway near to Modiji in terms of popularity and popular confidence... The same situation we are facing in state after state. In states, it also comes to who is the leader who can deliver. Probably people are thinking on these lines. Perhaps one of the messages from this (Delhi) election is that," he said while responding to a question on the Delhi assembly elections.

However, Madhav underlined that the BJP has strong state level leaders who were chief ministers as well like in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and said "Each state is different. A leader is one ingredient that we need but that's not everything that a party needs for success." When asked about politics centred around one leader, he said this trend is rising across the country and the verdict in Delhi is for Arvind Kejriwal.

Participating in a panel discussion at the summit, Madhav in a lighter vein said everyone in the audience knows what went wrong for the party while holding that the Indian electorate has become more calculative and mature. Noting that the Delhi verdict can be considered as maturity of the electorate, he said, "We told the liberals across the world that Indian democracy is quite robust. That is what happened in Delhi. This whole propaganda that Indian democracy is under threat has been proved totally wrong."

He said the whole propaganda that democracy is in danger started after the BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Banks, post offices being used to collect CAA-NRC data: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being used by the Centre in her state to collect data in order to manipulate the CAA-NRC-NPR. Banerjee made the accusation while ...

GitHub Expands International Operations to India, the Home of its Third Largest Developer Community

GitHub Inc., worlds leading software development platform, today announced the opening of its subsidiary, GitHub India Private Limited, with the aim to better serve the developer community and GitHubs enterprise customers in the country. I...

UPDATE 2-Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands, no injuries

Two letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday, one at an ABN Amro bank mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 225 km 140 miles away in a mail room of Japanese electronics group Ricoh , police said.Police reported no inju...

Islamist militant Krekar to be extradited from Norway to Italy

An Iraqi Kurdish Islamist suspected of plotting attacks in Europe and the Middle East will be extradited from Norway to Italy, the Justice Ministry in Oslo said on Wednesday. Najmuddin Faraj Ahmad, better known as Mullah Krekar, a former le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020