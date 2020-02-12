Kejriwal to take oath at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16; AAP plans mass mobilisation

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third consecutive time at the historic Ramlila Maidan here, in a grand ceremony that will be open to the public. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, senior party leader Manish Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister in the outgoing government, said all cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event.

An AAP functionary said the party has planned a mass mobilization of people for the mega event on Sunday and all newly-elected party MLAs have been asked to ensure huge participation from their constituencies. "I request the people of Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister at the Ramlila Maidan in large numbers," Sisodia said, adding that the ceremony will take place at 10 am.

Choosing Ramlila Maidan as the venue for the oath-taking ceremony assumes significance as it was from this ground that Kejriwal along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation that eventually proved to be a launching board for his political career. Kejriwal has taken oath as the CM twice before at the same venue.

According to the party, no decision has yet been taken on the names who will find a place in the new Cabinet, but sources said Kejriwal is likely to retain all the outgoing ministers. The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly while the BJP won eight. The Congress has drawn a blank.

Lauding the voters, Sisodia said, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of Delhi. They have given huge respect to the politics of work." Taking a dig at the BJP, whose campaign, the opposition alleged, revolved around emotive issues such as Shaheen Bagh protests, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sisodia said people rejected "politics of hatred".

"Work done by Kejriwal is a model of development. It has proved that patriotism means good education for your children and working for the welfare of people." Earlier in they day, Kejriwal held a meeting with newly-elected MLAs at his official residence.

The MLAs also elected him the Leader of Legislature Party, a formality necessary to stake claim to form the government. Lt Governor Anil Baijal will formally be apprised about Kejriwal being elected the Leader of Legislature Party. Thereafter, the LG will write to the President through Union Home Ministry, saying the AAP has won the majority.

The President will issue a notification appointing the leader of the legislature party as the chief minister. In states, governors appoint chief minister. On Wednesday morning, Kejriwal also met the Lieutenant Governor. The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes, an official said.

"It was a one-on-one meeting. Kejriwal discussed the formation of new government with the LG," the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.