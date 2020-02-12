BJP questions 'uncontrolled' expenses on ministers' bungalows

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led government over the "uncontrolled" spending on renovation of several official bungalows allotted to state ministers. The Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council demanded framing of guidelines or rules to keep the spending under this head in check.

"Sadly, expenses on renovation of official residential bungalows of ministers are in the news, only due to the uncontrolled spending. There is no check on such expenses, especially when the state is going to face acute water shortage in the summer season," Darekar said. "The state should formulate some guidelines or rules for the same," he added.

He also expressed disappointment over the allocation of bungalows. "There have been some norms for allotment of bungalows to a leader of opposition and senior leaders. But the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is more busy appeasing its ministers than following the traditions and norms," the BJP leader said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

