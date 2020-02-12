Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP questions 'uncontrolled' expenses on ministers' bungalows

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:48 IST
BJP questions 'uncontrolled' expenses on ministers' bungalows

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led government over the "uncontrolled" spending on renovation of several official bungalows allotted to state ministers. The Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council demanded framing of guidelines or rules to keep the spending under this head in check.

"Sadly, expenses on renovation of official residential bungalows of ministers are in the news, only due to the uncontrolled spending. There is no check on such expenses, especially when the state is going to face acute water shortage in the summer season," Darekar said. "The state should formulate some guidelines or rules for the same," he added.

He also expressed disappointment over the allocation of bungalows. "There have been some norms for allotment of bungalows to a leader of opposition and senior leaders. But the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is more busy appeasing its ministers than following the traditions and norms," the BJP leader said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam VP holds talks with Naidu, vows to deepen strategic ties

India and Vietnam on Wednesday vowed to strengthen ties in key sectors such as economy and defense, while also agreeing to cooperate at multilateral fora, especially on account of the southeast Asian country becoming a non-permanent member ...

NFL-Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. Garrett, who met with...

UPDATE 2-Spanish police arrest former head of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, giving Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government its first high-profile win in an anti-corruption drive that beg...

J-K admin making every effort to improve quality of education: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making every effort to improve education standards in the union territory, a senior official said on Wednesday. Education is one of the core sectors receiving focussed attention of the present dispens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020