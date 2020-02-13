Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions

The Pentagon is poised to reverse its opposition to a proposal that would further crackdown on U.S. exports to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with internal deliberations.

The Trump administration plans to meet this month to discuss further curbing technology exports to China and Huawei, sources told Reuters last week.

