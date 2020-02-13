Trump issues conditional OK for peace deal with Taliban
President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, after sources told Reuters an agreement could be signed this month.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the Fox Business report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
