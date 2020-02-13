US Domestic News Roundup: Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic; Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden finishes fifth

Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner status in the race for the Democratic nomination with a narrow win in New Hampshire, dealing a setback to moderate Joe Biden as attention shifts to the next contests in the state-by-state process. Pete Buttigieg, the moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, built on his momentum with a close second-place finish after splitting much of the centrist vote with Senator Amy Klobuchar, who placed third after surging over the past few days.

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers concluded their defense in the once-powerful Hollywood producer's rape trial in New York on Tuesday. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. U.S.

CDC says not yet invited to assist with coronavirus investigation in China

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it had not yet been invited to send in experts to assist with the investigation of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 1,000 people. An advance team of World Health Organization medical experts arrived in China on Monday to help investigate the outbreak, and the United States has been waiting for approval to send its experts as part of the WHO team.

Juul bought ad space on kids' websites, including Cartoon Network: lawsuit

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc bought online advertisements on teen-focused websites for Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Seventeen magazine after it launched its product in 2015, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by the Massachusetts attorney general's office. The allegations in the lawsuit, stemming from a more than year-long investigation, contradict repeated claims by Juul executives that the company never intentionally targeted teenagers, even as its products became enormously popular among high-school and middle-school students in recent years.

What's next for Democratic presidential candidates after New Hampshire

If there's one thing Tuesday's New Hampshire primary made clear, it's that Democrats are no closer to agreeing on the right candidate to beat Republican President Donald Trump in November. The two leading candidates from Iowa's caucus, Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, stayed at the top of the field. But Senator Amy Klobuchar surged to third, throwing the viability of both Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden into question.

Accused El Paso shooter pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

A Texas man pleaded not guilty to 90 federal hate crime charges on Wednesday after he was accused of deliberately targeting people of Mexican heritage in the shooting rampage that killed 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso last year. Patrick Crusius, 21, entered the not guilty plea in an arraignment waiver document filed after his first appearance in federal court in El Paso, Texas. An arraignment waiver means the defendant is aware of the charges and is entering an initial plea of not guilty.

U.S. presidential candidate Bloomberg endorsed by three black lawmakers

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday won endorsements from three Congressional Black Caucus members, a positive sign for his campaign, which has drawn scrutiny lately over his past support for a controversial policing tactic. The three included Democratic U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York City, where Bloomberg was mayor for 12 years. As a senior caucus member and chair of a caucus fundraising arm, his is one of the highest-profile endorsements yet for Bloomberg, who is seeking his party's nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November's election.

In wake of impeachment, Trump allies boycott House Intelligence tech hearing

Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee refused to attend a subcommittee hearing on technology and national security on Wednesday, boycotting the panel's first public hearing since the acrimonious impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Democratic Representative Jim Himes said he had received a letter on Wednesday morning saying the Republicans would not attend because they disagreed with the committee's priorities and calling the hearing "a publicity event."

U.S. judge denied Trump adviser Stone's request for a new trial: filing

A federal judge has rejected a request by U.S. President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone for a new trial, according to a court filing released on Wednesday, a day after a Justice Department reversal over sentencing prompted prosecutors to resign from the case. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, in a Feb. 5 order, said the Republican operative's lawyers had "not presented grounds for a new trial ... or any reason to believe there has been 'a serious miscarriage of justice.'"

New York governor signals possible compromise with Trump in immigration dispute

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested on Wednesday that he will make concessions to Republican President Donald Trump in a dispute over the Northeastern state's pro-immigrant "sanctuary" policies. Speaking on a New York radio program, Cuomo signaled he would allow federal immigration authorities to have limited access to a state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) database.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.