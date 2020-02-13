BJP chief meets Manoj Tiwari

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with party's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, two days after its resounding defeat in the assembly polls here. Party general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh was also present in the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for over two hours and was attended by almost all BJP general secretaries. A number of issues came up for discussion in the meeting, where the BJP leaders pointed out that the party's vote share had increased in the national capital and it put up a brave poll show, the sources said.

On Wednesday, Nadda had held a meeting with party general secretaries to discuss the election results. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

