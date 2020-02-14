Trump says peace deal with Taliban 'very close'
President Donald Trump has said that the United States is "very close" to a peace deal with the Taliban guerrillas in Afghanistan.
"I think we're very close. I think there's a good chance that we'll have a deal and we'll see," he told Geraldo Rivera's "Roadkill" radio show.
"That doesn't mean we'll have one but we'll know over the next two weeks," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
