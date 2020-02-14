Trump says peace deal with Taliban 'very close'

President Donald Trump has said that the United States is "very close" to a peace deal with the Taliban guerrillas in Afghanistan.

"I think we're very close. I think there's a good chance that we'll have a deal and we'll see," he told Geraldo Rivera's "Roadkill" radio show.

"That doesn't mean we'll have one but we'll know over the next two weeks," he said.

