Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro militarizes his inner Cabinet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 03:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 03:16 IST
UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro militarizes his inner Cabinet
Representative image

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he had picked Army General Walter Braga for his chief of staff, cutting links to political parties in his closest circle of advisors that are now all military men. Braga, currently the Army's chief of staff and its second highest-ranking officer, will take office on Tuesday, replacing Onyx Lorenzoni, who will move to head the Citizenship Ministry.

Bolsonaro tweeted the announcement of the long-awaited ministerial shuffle that removes Lorenzoni as the last politician in his inner Cabinet. The appointment of Braga, the second active-duty general in the Cabinet, raises to seven the number of military men in the 20-member Cabinet, not counting Vice President Hamilton Mourao, a retired general.

"This militarization, especially of the inner circle of ministers in the Planalto Palace, reinforces the image Bolsonaro wants to have, that he is not allied to any political group," said Leonardo Barreto at Vector Analysis political consultancy. Distrust of politicians likely was another reason Bolsonaro, a former Army captain, preferred to rely on military advisors to help run the government, Barreto said.

Bolsonaro took office last year on a wave of conservative sentiment by Brazilians fed up with corrupt politics and vowed to break away from traditional parties. He has since broken with the small party he piggy-backed on to get elected and launched his own movement called the Alliance for Brazil. The replacement of Lorenzoni, one of the first politicians to back Bolsonaro's presidential 2018 bid, was expected since last year. He failed to mobilize political support for the government's agenda in Congress, a job that went to Army General Luiz Eduardo Ramos in June.

The chief of staff post also lost power with the recent transfer to the Economy Ministry of a program responsible for drawing investment for the privatization of state assets. Among the most active military cabinet members is Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas, a retired Army engineer, who is heading efforts to modernize Brazil's roads, ports, railways and airports.

A third active-duty officer in the government is Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Marcos Pontes, Brazil's first and only astronaut and now minister of science and technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. gives Huawei another 45 days to buy from American suppliers

The Trump administration said Thursday it was issuing a 45-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing some business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national secu...

Soccer-Ronaldo penalty earns Juve draw at 10-man Milan

A stoppage-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Juventus at 10-man AC Milan on Thursday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. Ante Rebics volley gave the hosts a deserved lead after 61 minutes, following a stri...

'Ghost' ancestors: African DNA study detects mysterious human species

Scientists examining the genomes of West Africans have detected signs that a mysterious extinct human species interbred with our own species tens of thousands of years ago in Africa, the latest evidence of humankinds complicated genetic anc...

Court rules Apple must pay California workers during bag checks

The California Supreme Court has ruled that Apple must pay employees for time spent waiting for their bags and personal electronic devices to be searched when they leave work. The decision means that the tech giant will have to pay millions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020