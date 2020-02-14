Suspended MLA seeks more time for�reply to Speaker''s notice
Suspended ruling Congress legislator N Dhanavelou on Friday sought more time to reply to
the notice issued to him by Puducherry assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on why no action should be taken against the
former under the anti-defection law. Dhanavelou, in a letter presented to the Speaker, sought
two more weeks' time to submit his reply to the notice issued to him on February 8.
The suspended MLA was earlier given a week's time to give his reply.
Accompanied by his lawyers, the legislator met the Speaker and submitted the letter to him.
Official sources said the Speaker told him that he would peruse the legislator`s letter and take a decision.
Dhanavelou was suspended by the PCC on January 15 for his alleged anti-party and anti-government activities by holding a
rally in his constituency of Bahoor in the first week of January and also levelling allegations against the Chief
Minister V Narayanasamy and other ministers through a petition to the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.
A delegation of Congress legislators, headed by government whip R K R Anandaraman, had presented a petition to the
Speaker on January 30. The petition sought disqualification of Dhanavelou as
member of the House as he had indulged in "anti-government activities" by meeting Lieutenant Governor and seeking a probe
into alleged corrupt practices of Chief Minister and his relatives and also of other Ministers.
The Speaker issued a notice to Dhanavelou in the wake of the petition for his disqualification and gave him time to
show cause as to why action should not be taken against him. However, Dhanavelou attended the one-day special session
of the Assembly on February 12.
