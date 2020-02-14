Left Menu
US lawmaker supports PM Modi's efforts to bring back stability in Kashmir

  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:47 IST
US lawmaker supports PM Modi's efforts to bring back stability in Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kashmir has long been subjected to conflict and instability, an influential American lawmaker said on Friday as he supported the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back stability in the Valley. Congressman Peter King's remarks came a day after a group of 25 foreign envoys concluded a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to have a first-hand account of the situation over six months after the Indian government ended the regions special status.

"The region of Kashmir has long been subjected to conflict and instability. I support Prime Minister Modi in his efforts to bring stability to the region," Congressman King said on the floor of the US House of Representatives. "I rise today to acknowledge the strong strategic partnership between the United States and India. A relationship that is based on shared values of democracy," he said expressing support to India-US relationship.

"Our cooperation extends across many sectors including financial, defence and counterterrorism. The region of Kashmir has long been subjected to conflict and instability," King said. After announcing reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and withdrawal of its special powers on August 5, India imposed severe curbs including on movement of people as well as on mobile telephone and internet connectivity. The crackdown drew international criticism with several countries expressing concerns over the situation in Kashmir.

Last month, the government took 15 envoys on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

