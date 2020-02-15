Dal Bahadur Chauhan gets second term as BJP''s Sikkim unit

Dal Bahadur Chauhan was appointed on Saturday as the BJP's Sikkim unit president for a second consecutive term. The BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh made the announcement in an official statement. Chauhan's tenure as the BJP's Sikkim unit president will be till 2023. He thanked the party's leadership for reposing faith in him and said that he will try to take the party to a new height with the support of booth-level workers in the state.

Chauhan said that he will soon announce the new state executive committee in consultation with the party's top brass. The BJP emerged as a major political force in Sikkim during Chauhan's first term as the state unit chief, following the defection of 10 SDF MLAs to the party and winning two assembly bypolls.

