Ambala city bus stand renamed after late Sushma Swaraj

The Ambala city bus stand was renamed after late external affairs minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj on Saturday. Swaraj was born in Ambala Cantt and was elected MLA twice from here. The veteran BJP leader, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's foreign diplomacy, passed away last year at the age of 67.

Local BJP MLA Aseem Goyal had requested Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that the newly-constructed bus stand be named after Swaraj. Addressing a gathering here, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said Rs 18 crore had been spent on the construction of the bus stand where all basic facilities would be provided to passengers.

He said the Haryana Roadways operates 3,200 buses in the state at present. In the next six months, 1,500 more buses would be added, Sharma said.

