Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Russia was managing the conflict in Libya "at the highest level" and Ankara would continue to support Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj's internationally recognized government, broadcaster NTV reported.

"Russia is currently managing the war there at the highest level," NTV quoted him as saying.

