Mamata Banerjee worried about Cong-CPI(M) tie-up: Somen Mitra

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 23:10 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 23:02 IST
Mamata Banerjee worried about Cong-CPI(M) tie-up: Somen Mitra
The Congress is fighting against the BJP across the country to counter its "politics of hatred", the Congress leader said. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Saturday claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee was "worried" about the tie-up between the Congress and the Left. Mitra's reaction came a day after the West Bengal chief minister criticized opposition parties in the state for spreading "political pollution" and accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of "politically surrendering" before the BJP.

"The chief minister is worried about the alliance between the Congress and the CPI(M). She has been saying this out of frustration because her prediction since 1998 that our alliance will fail was proved wrong time and again," Mitra said. The Congress is fighting against the BJP across the country to counter its "politics of hatred", the Congress leader said.

"Is this (attack on the Congress) her attempt to weaken our fight," Mitra asked. The Congress veteran also said that the party was aiming to take their alliance with the Left parties to the grassroots for the upcoming civic polls and assembly elections in West Bengal.

"We have formed this alliance (with the Left) not only for the upcoming elections but on demand of the common people... We will fight the upcoming civic polls together," Mitra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

