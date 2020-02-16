Arvind Kejriwal sworn in as Delhi chief minister
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Delhi chief minister for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Kejriwal's AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
