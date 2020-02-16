Sisodia, Jain, Hussain, Gahlot, Rai take oath as ministers of Delhi Cabinet

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as the council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats. Kejirwal took oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third successive time.

