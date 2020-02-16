Senior AAP leader Imran Hussain sworn in as Delhi minister
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Imran Hussain was sworn in as minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet for the second consecutive term on Sunday. Hussain, 38, was the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Environment and Forests in the previous term of the AAP government. He is the only Muslim minister in his Cabinet.
He made his electoral debut in 2015 and defeated his opponent by a margin of 33,877 votes in the Ballimaran constituency in the assembly elections. This time, he emerged victorious on the same seat by a margin of 36,172 votes.
The main initiatives taken by Hussain included his direction to landowning agencies to crackdown on burning of garbage in the open. He also asked them to increase vigil at all sites falling under their jurisdiction and prosecute those violating the orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Hussain also banned the movement of trucks during peak hours and took the decision of shutting down the Badarpur and Rajghat thermal plants and made it mandatory for vehicles to have Euro VI standards for vehicular emission from 2017. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia.
