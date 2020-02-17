North Macedonia's parliament dissolves, sets snap election for April 12

North Macedonia's parliament dissolved itself on Sunday and set April 12 for an early election, eight months ahead of the end of the current term.

The move, endorsed by 108 deputies in the 120-seat parliament, follows Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's resignation last month that came after the European Union failed to give his country a date to start talks on joining the bloc.

