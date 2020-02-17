PM Modi opposed permanent commission to women Army officials, says Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he has opposed giving permanent commission to women officers in Army. His statement came following the Supreme Court's order that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service,

"Congratulation to the women power of India. Despite stiff opposition from the Modi government, the Supreme Court approved the permanent commission of women in the army and observed that not giving rights to women shows the prejudice of the Center," Surjewala tweeted. "Mr Modi failed to stop the woman from serving Mother India," he said.

The apex court on Monday ordered that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.The apex court also ordered that after the judgement of Delhi High Court, Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.Earlier, the sources had said that the Army is in favour of granting pension benefits to women officers, who have fulfilled the service conditions.Sources earlier informed that the induction of women in the Army is progressing well and that these women officers will be given all suitable assignments as deemed fit by the organisation.All decisions taken towards the smooth integration of women in various assigned roles in the army will be taken in the best interest of the individuals and the organisation, Army sources had added.In April last year, the Army had kicked off the process of inducting women as jawans by starting their online registration for recruitment in the corps of military police. (ANI)

