Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt to renegotiate power purchase agreements with private players

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:31 IST
Punjab govt to renegotiate power purchase agreements with private players

Amid mounting criticism over electricity charges, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will renegotiate power purchase agreements with private players. While warning the private firms against "messing with state finances", the CM blamed the previous SAD-BJP government for the agreements, saying these were signed by them to "defraud" the state and its people.

"Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would renegotiate the power purchase agreements (PPAs), which the erstwhile Akali government had signed, to defraud the state and its people," a government statement said here. Given the shortfall in production by state-owned power plants in Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar, the CM said his government would work around the existing arrangements with the private players to make power affordable while ensuring that the peak demand of 13,000 MW was effectively met.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had planned to raise this issue in the budget session starting February 20. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) too had sought an independent probe into the matter, alleging that the state extended "undue benefits" of Rs 2,500 crore to private power plants.

The SAD had accused the state government of "deliberate laxity" in pursuing disputes involving Rs 2,500 crore on account of coal washing charges. Through the coal washing process, impurities like ash, soil, rock are removed from coal. Due to these charges, power rates in Punjab were increased by 36 paise a unit from January 1 for domestic consumers.

The CM had earlier said that his government would bring a white paper in the state assembly's monsoon session to expose the "fraud committed" by the Akalis. At a meeting of MPs and MLAs last month, Congress Rajya Sabha member MP Partap Singh Bajwa had asked the CM to revisit the power purchase agreements signed by the previous SAD-BJP government and demanded a white paper in the assembly on the issue. PB CHS VSD RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Racing Point aim to turn water into wine

The Racing Point Formula One team will start the season with a water company as new title sponsor but podium champagne the target.The Silverstone-based outfit ended up seventh overall last year, after predecessors Force India finished fourt...

KKR, Adani, Piramal, Kotak, among two dozen bid for DHFL

Adani Group, KKR, Bain Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Piramal Enterprises are among the more than two dozen entities that have put in bids for crippled DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, according to ...

Odisha Congress workers attacked before meeting

A group of men attacked and injured three Congress workers in front of a party office in Puri onMonday, in which senior leaders including AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh were present.One person was detained in con...

Uber, Delhi Police integrate apps for live tracking of passenger ride

Taxi hailing app Uber on Monday announced its integration with Delhi Polices Himmat app which would enable passengers to share their ride information with the police for a safer journey. It will be optional for passengers to share their rid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020