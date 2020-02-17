Prashant Kishor to get ''Z'' category security? Speculations
Political circles in West Bengal were abuzz on Monday with speculations that poll strategist
Prashant Kishor is likely to be accorded 'Z' category security by the state police.
However, both the state secretariat and top leadership of the TMC remained tightlipped. Repeated calls to Kishor also
went unanswered. The development comes amid hearsay that the architect
of several successful political campaigns might join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2021 assembly
polls. Hitting out, CPI(M) Legislative Party leader Sujan
Chakraborty asked why was Kishor being provided 'Z' category security at the expense of the state government despite having
no relation with public life in West Bengal. "Is @PrashantKishor being provided Z Category
security? At the #GoWB expenses? Why? No relation with public life in #Bengal. Is it planted by @AmitShah ? Seems the
closeness with @MamataOfficial is causing one insecure! Highly deplorable & conspicuous!" he tweeted.
The JD(U) last month expelled Kishor, who was its vice-president, saying his conduct in the recent past had made
it clear that he did not want to abide by the party's discipline.
Kishor, like the West Bengal chief minister, has been a strong critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the
National Population Register (NPR). According to TMC sources, Kishor shares a very good
rapport and working relation with Banerjee. After its dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha
polls, the TMC hired Kishor to strategise and fix the lacunae before next year's assembly elections. Kishor's strategy
worked for the party in the November bypolls as it won all three assembly seats.
