Gopal Rai to chair high-level meet on Delhi air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Delhi air pollution on February 20 at Delhi Secretariat. The meeting is aimed at chalking out an action plan to tackle air pollution in the national capital.

Rai has been given the environment ministry after the landslide victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly elections. AAP has won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats while BJP managed just eight seats. The Congress and others drew a blank. (ANI)

