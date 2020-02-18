Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Hussain downplays Muslim leaders quitting BJP over CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:34 IST
MP: Hussain downplays Muslim leaders quitting BJP over CAA

Against the backdrop of a string of Muslim leaders quitting the BJP in Madhya Pradesh in

protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior party Leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said those who

wanted to leave need excuses. He said "99.99 per cent" of BJP workers who hail from

the minority community support the CAA. Commenting on the ongoing war of words between top

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh, Hussain dubbed Kamal Nath as a "Kamchalau" (stop-gap) chief minister and said the "house

of the Congress has caught fire from its own lamp". The BJP national spokesperson further said a chunk of

the minority community workers (as compared to other parties) are with the BJP.

"Still, those who have to go only need excuses," the former Union minister said when asked about some Muslim

leaders quitting the saffron party in recent past. Hussain said "99.99 per cent" of BJP workers belonging

to the minority community support the party's stand on the CAA.

"The CAA does not apply to 130 crore citizens of India. There is no threat to citizenship of any Indian by this

law," he said. Referring to senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya

Scindia threatening to take to the streets if the government failed to meet the demands of guest teachers, Hussain said,

"The Congress house has caught fire from its own lamp". The BJP leader termed as "unfortunate" Kamal Nath's

statement of not implementing the National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

"It has become fashionable for some state governments to make such statements, while the NPR is a normal process to

be completed before the Census," he said. When asked about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's

statement regarding reservation of a seat for Lord Shiva in the inaugural run of Kashi-Mahakal Express, Hussain said

issues related to people's faith should not be turned into a controversy.

In January, as many as 80 Muslim leaders of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh had resigned from the primary membership of the

party in protest over the CAA, calling it a "divisive" measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail sai...

Was saffron terror plot combined project of Congress and ISI, asks BJP on Rakesh Maria's revelations

The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress over ex-Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Marias claim that Lashkar-e-Taiba planned to project the 2611 terror attack as a case of Hindu terror, saying it raised questions whether the saffron terror p...

HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center GDC in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries. W...

Sebi asks brokers, fund houses, others to ensure compliance with prevention of unlawful acts

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked stock brokers, mutual fund houses and other market intermediaries to ensure strict compliance with the prevention of unlawful activities law. In a statement, Sebi advised market intermediaries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020