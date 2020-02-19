PM Modi bowing to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Jayanti

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on his Jayanti today.

Prime Minister said, "Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion, and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valorous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation".

(With Inputs from PIB)

