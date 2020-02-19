Maha govt committed to carry on Shivaji''s legacy: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed his government's resolve to

carry forward the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Thackeray visited the Shivneri Fort in Junnar tehsil

of Pune district in the morning to pay tributes to Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, and announced Rs 23 crore

assistance for the development of the fort. He also said that cases filed against protesters

during the Maratha quota agitation in 2018 will be withdrawn. Shivaji Maharaj was born in Shivneri in 1630.

"The poor and needy feel this is their government. That is the reason people have come for this 'Shiv Jayanti'

function in large numbers. Our government is committed to carry forward the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,"

Thackeray said after attending some programmes, including a 'cradle ceremony', and reviewing the fort's development works.

He said Rs 23 crore have been sanctioned for the development of the Shivneri Fort.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others also attended the birth anniversary function of Shivaji Maharaj.

Thackeray said, "Both myself and Ajit dada (Pawar) have come together for doing some good constructive work, and

I vow that I will not rest till I achieve the goal." On the occasion, the chief minister told Pawar that

they "should have come together long ago". Thackeray further said that all steps will be taken to

preserve Chhatrapati Shivaji's forts and memorial. "We will ensure that works are not hampered for lack

of funds," he said. He also said that cases filed against protesters

during the Maratha quota agitation will be withdrawn. The Shiv Sena president earlier took to Twitter to pay

tributes to Shivaji Maharaj, and extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

Though February 19 is the official date of Shiv Jayanti, the Shiv Sena believes the birth anniversary of

Shivaji Maharaj should be observed as per the Hindu calendar. Earlier, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and

senior party leader Ashok Chavan, both ministers in the Thackeray Cabinet, also paid their respects to Shivaji Maharaj

in their Twitter posts. NCP president Sharad Pawar also paid tributes to

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and tweeted that his bravery and administrative excellence is incomparable.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings to the people of the state on the

occasion of Shiv Jayanti. "Salutations to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his

birth anniversary," he tweeted.

