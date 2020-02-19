World News Roundup: New coronavirus cases in China fall; How to survive a Siberian winter with no home and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Argentina's energy bust spawns 'ghost town' is prized Vaca Muerta

Just weeks into his young administration, Argentina's new president convened a meeting with executives from Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and other oil companies in a bid to smooth things over with an industry which he had slammed as a candidate months before. Campaigning last year against the South American country's former market-friendly president, Alberto Fernandez had said there was no point in Argentina having oil riches if "you have to let multinationals come and take it away."

New coronavirus cases in China fall for the second day as death toll passes 2,000

The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday although the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan. China's National Health Commission reported 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 29, while Hubei province - the epicenter of the outbreak - reported the lowest number of new infections since Feb. 11.

How to survive a Siberian winter with no home

Like many of Siberia's homeless, Alexei Vergunov survives freezing night-time temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius by sleeping under an industrial heating pipe for warmth. It's a perilous existence. Too far from the pipe and he could die of exposure to the cold. Too close and he could get severe burns without him noticing at first through the haze of hard alcohol that many drinks to keep warm and dull reality.

Turkey's Erdogan says main opposition should be probed for Gulen links

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the main opposition party should be investigated for possible links to the U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt, amid a bout of finger-pointing between the two sides. Ankara blames Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, for masterminding the abortive putsch and has carried out a widespread crackdown on his alleged supporters. Thousands of people have been detained, arrested or sacked over links to Gulen's network.

Pompeo takes veiled swipe at China on the final leg of Africa trip

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a veiled swipe at China during a speech to Ethiopian business leaders on Wednesday, in an apparent amplification of U.S. criticism that Chinese lending for big infrastructure projects pushes poor countries into debt. The Trump administration is seeking to counter significant Chinese influence on the continent with its new Prosper Africa trade and investment strategy and a newly established development financier, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

Turkey threatens action on Syria as Russian-backed government offensive pushes toward the border

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday a Turkish military operation to push back a Syrian government offensive against rebel strongholds in northwest Syria was now "a matter of time" after talks with Russia failed to halt the assault. Turkish troops have already massed inside Syria ready to act and more were heading to the border area.

Hong Kong judge warns of 'full force storm' over the protest-hit city

One of Hong Kong's most experienced judges has warned that a storm over the rule of law has "broken out in full force" in the protest-hit Asian financial hub, urging people to treasure the system. In a rare comment, Justice Kemal Bokhary of the city's highest court, the Court of Final Appeal, built on a high-profile 2012 statement that a legal storm of "unprecedented ferocity" threatened the former British colony.

Libya's Serraj says talk about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events

Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Wednesday talking about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events on the ground amid ongoing shelling from eastern factions trying to take Tripoli. "There must be first a strong signal from all international players who are trying to talk to us," he told reporters at Tripoli's seaport which got shelled by eastern forces on Tuesday.

Somali militants kill 12 soldiers in an attack on the base, say, officials

Islamist al Shabaab militants killed at least 12 Somali soldiers and briefly captured a military base southwest of the capital on Wednesday, officials said, underscoring the insurgents' ability to launch attacks despite a government offensive. A suicide bomber detonated at the El Salini base before gunmen stormed in and briefly occupied it, police said. The military recaptured the base after reinforcements arrived.

Exclusive: Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watchlist - sources

Myanmar is set to be placed on a watchlist by a global finance watchdog this week, amid concerns of money-laundering by transnational drug traffickers and weak regulation of its financial system, two sources familiar with deliberations said. A decision to put Myanmar on the "gray list" by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would mean the inter-governmental body had found "strategic deficiencies" in the country's ability to counter money-laundering and terrorism financing.

