As PM Modi relishes litti-chokha, Tejashwi draws his attention to Bihar's 'pending dues'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had litti chokha for lunch during his visit to 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav drew the PM's attention towards Bihar's "legitimate share pending since quite long", including a Special Status to the state. Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "Thank you respected PM for liking famous Bihari delicacy! Since Bihar CM can't ask, I would like to draw your kind attention towards Bihar's legitimate share pending since quite long: Special Status, Funds of special package, Flood relief fund, Funds of 'Ayushman Bharat'."

Prime Minister Modi visited the 'Hunar Haat' at India Gate, where artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country are showcasing their art and wares besides unique cuisines from different regions of India. During his visit, he had Litti Chokha. "Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat," Modi had tweeted. (ANI)

