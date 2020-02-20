RS Panel's suggestion of barring vote of MPs who rush to Well is undemocratic, says AAP
Responding to reports that a panel formed to review House rules has suggested that lawmakers who will rush to the Well of the Rajya Sabha will be barred from voting on Bills, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Thursday said this is undemocratic and that he does not support it.
Responding to reports that a panel formed to review House rules has suggested that lawmakers who will rush to the Well of the Rajya Sabha will be barred from voting on Bills, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Thursday said this is undemocratic and that he does not support it.
"Attempts are being made to put an end to the democratic system of the country, and it is not this easy. I do not support it at all," said Gupta.
He also emphasised that there are situations and issues which require the MPs to do so and said," Rajya Sabha is a council of states, and states have different problems and people have the right to speak up and there are occasions when it becomes imperative to move to the well. I do not support it at all."Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has three MPs in the Upper House. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- AAP
- Sushil Gupta
- MPs
- Upper House
ALSO READ
Parvesh Verma sits in protest with placard attacking AAP over alleged links with Kapil Gujjar
Women fans of AAP's Raghav Chadha have more than 'vote' on their minds
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar's family denies 'AAP links'
AAP trying to hijack Delhi elections through violence: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
BJP using Delhi Police, give strict punishment if he has AAP links: Kejriwal on Shaheen Bagh shooter