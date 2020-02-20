Left Menu
RS Panel's suggestion of barring vote of MPs who rush to Well is undemocratic, says AAP

Responding to reports that a panel formed to review House rules has suggested that lawmakers who will rush to the Well of the Rajya Sabha will be barred from voting on Bills, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Thursday said this is undemocratic and that he does not support it.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:24 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Gupta speaking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Attempts are being made to put an end to the democratic system of the country, and it is not this easy. I do not support it at all," said Gupta.

He also emphasised that there are situations and issues which require the MPs to do so and said," Rajya Sabha is a council of states, and states have different problems and people have the right to speak up and there are occasions when it becomes imperative to move to the well. I do not support it at all."Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has three MPs in the Upper House. (ANI)

