Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Italy govt wins Senate confidence vote on wiretapping reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Italy govt wins Senate confidence vote on wiretapping reform
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Italian government on Thursday won a confidence vote in the upper house of parliament on a decree that will make it easier for magistrates to use spy software in investigations into public sector corruption.

The vote comes at a time of high friction within the coalition, with the small centrist Italia Viva party sparring on a daily basis with its much bigger partners, the Democratic Party (PD) and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. However, party discipline prevailed in the Senate vote, where Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's administration has a particularly slender majority, and the government won the motion by 156-118.

Confidence votes are often used in Italy to accelerate the passage of legislation by truncating debate. If the government loses a confidence vote it is obliged to resign. The coalition will almost certainly have to call a confidence vote on the same bill in the lower house before the end of the month, or else the legislation will expire.

The law will let magistrates extend the use of Trojan-horse style software to help them prosecute crimes against the public administration. It will also allow for probes to be extended if the spying throws up evidence of unrelated criminal activity. The legislation was championed by 5-Star, which has made fighting corruption one of its core concerns. Critics of the bill say it gives too much power to magistrates to snoop on people's lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg donates prize money to new foundation

LONDON, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is using her prize money from an award known as the alternative Nobel to help set up a non-profit organisation in her name to promote ecological and social sus...

SC stays Karnataka HC order issuing NBW against state police chief

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Karnataka High Court order issuing non-bailable warrant NBW against the state police chief Praveen Sood for non-compliance of an order related to transfer of a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The high ...

Ather Energy expands operation to 4 more cities

Hero MotoCorp-backed electric scooter startup Ather Energy on Thursday announced expansion of its operations into four more cities, including Kolkata and Ahmedabad, amid strong interest for its offerings. This comes close on the heels of an...

Brazil postpones delivery of administrative reform - source

Brazils government has decided to postpone the submission of an administrative reform draft to the congress, one source with knowledge of the matter said.President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week the government would submit it by Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020