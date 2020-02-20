Left Menu
Trump's acting intel chief Grenell says won't be nominated for job permanently

File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RichardGrenell)

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trump's former ambassador to Germany tapped as acting director of intelligence, on Thursday said Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently.

"The President will announce the Nominee (not me) sometime soon," Grenell tweeted a day after Trump announced his selection to lead the nation's intelligence agencies in an acting capacity.

