BJP demands ''white paper'' on paddy procurement in Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Thursday demanded that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh publish a 'white

paper' on paddy procurement as it alleged irregularities in the process.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders submitted a memorandum in this regard to Governor Anusuiya

Uikey here. The opposition party also raised the issue of alleged

lathicharge on farmers protesting against irregularities in paddy procurement in the Keshkal area of Kondagaon district on

February 18 night. The BJP had sent a five-member team, which included

former state ministers Kedar Kashyap and Lata Usendi, to meet farmers who were said to be injured during the alleged use of

force by the police. After returning from Keshkal, the team submitted its

report to the state leadership. Based on the report, the BJP prepared a memorandum

with 10-point demands which the delegation submitted to the Governor. The delegation was led by former chief minister and

BJP vice-president Raman Singh. Besides seeking a 'white paper' on paddy procurement,

the BJP also demanded procurement of every single grain of paddy from farmers, Singh told reporters.

He said the party has also sought extension of paddy procurement drive which was scheduled to conclude on Thursday

(February 20). Procurement of paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per

quintal, as promised by the Congress in its poll manifesto, free medical treatment for farmers injured in the lathicharge

at Keshkal along with appropriate compensation for them and an independent probe into the alleged incident were among other

demands, he Singh said. Over 1 crore metric tonnes of paddy has been produced

in the state, but the state government has been able to buy only 80 lakh MT, Singh said.

The remaining 20,000 MT of paddy should be procured by extending the deadline by 15 days, the former chief minister

said. The memorandum stated that democracy runs on the

basis of trust but unfortunately the ruling Congress has broken that trust.

"Hence, the BJP urges the Governor, the constitutional head of state, to initiate necessary steps to restore the

faith of farmers in the state government," it said. Singh said his party will raise issued related to

farmers and agriculture during the Budget session of the assembly beginning from February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.