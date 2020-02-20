Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP demands ''white paper'' on paddy procurement in Chhattisgarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:37 IST
BJP demands ''white paper'' on paddy procurement in Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Thursday demanded that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh publish a 'white

paper' on paddy procurement as it alleged irregularities in the process.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders submitted a memorandum in this regard to Governor Anusuiya

Uikey here. The opposition party also raised the issue of alleged

lathicharge on farmers protesting against irregularities in paddy procurement in the Keshkal area of Kondagaon district on

February 18 night. The BJP had sent a five-member team, which included

former state ministers Kedar Kashyap and Lata Usendi, to meet farmers who were said to be injured during the alleged use of

force by the police. After returning from Keshkal, the team submitted its

report to the state leadership. Based on the report, the BJP prepared a memorandum

with 10-point demands which the delegation submitted to the Governor. The delegation was led by former chief minister and

BJP vice-president Raman Singh. Besides seeking a 'white paper' on paddy procurement,

the BJP also demanded procurement of every single grain of paddy from farmers, Singh told reporters.

He said the party has also sought extension of paddy procurement drive which was scheduled to conclude on Thursday

(February 20). Procurement of paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per

quintal, as promised by the Congress in its poll manifesto, free medical treatment for farmers injured in the lathicharge

at Keshkal along with appropriate compensation for them and an independent probe into the alleged incident were among other

demands, he Singh said. Over 1 crore metric tonnes of paddy has been produced

in the state, but the state government has been able to buy only 80 lakh MT, Singh said.

The remaining 20,000 MT of paddy should be procured by extending the deadline by 15 days, the former chief minister

said. The memorandum stated that democracy runs on the

basis of trust but unfortunately the ruling Congress has broken that trust.

"Hence, the BJP urges the Governor, the constitutional head of state, to initiate necessary steps to restore the

faith of farmers in the state government," it said. Singh said his party will raise issued related to

farmers and agriculture during the Budget session of the assembly beginning from February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari meets Swedish minister, discusses sustainable infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth. Both discussed sustainable infrastructure to improve the lives of people in India and Sweden.Minister Shri Nitin...

UPDATE 2-Pound plumbs 3-month low as dollar juggernaut rolls on

Sterling plunged to a three-month low against the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. currencys broad-based strength swept away recent pound gains that were driven by the appointment of a new, potentially high-spending British finance minister.T...

Ajay Devgun ad for Dabur, HUL Rexona face ASCI flak

Actor Ajay Devguns ad for Dabur Babool Ayurvedic Paste and Hindustan Unilevers campaign for Rexona Whitening were among the marketing efforts found as misleading by ASCI, a self regulatory body of advertisers. The Dabur campaign on televisi...

WFAN to Enable Women Towards the Path of Financial Independence

Intuitively, we know that women are good managers and multi-taskers if one were to consider Indias political scenario, there is empirical evidence to suggest that women make good leaders too. Even so, when we consider the World Economic Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020