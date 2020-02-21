Thai court dissolves opposition Future Forward Party over loan

Thailand's Constitutional Court dissolved the upstart opposition Future Forward Party on Friday and banned 16 of its leaders from politics for 10 years over what the court ruled was an illegal loan from its billionaire founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The court banned the party over an accusation it took a 191.2 million baht ($6.08 million) loan from Thanathorn. The party has emerged as a major adversary to the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former military leader who overthrew an elected government in a 2014 coup.

