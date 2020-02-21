Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai court dissolves opposition Future Forward Party over loan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 14:31 IST
Thai court dissolves opposition Future Forward Party over loan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand's Constitutional Court dissolved the upstart opposition Future Forward Party on Friday and banned 16 of its leaders from politics for 10 years over what the court ruled was an illegal loan from its billionaire founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The court banned the party over an accusation it took a 191.2 million baht ($6.08 million) loan from Thanathorn. The party has emerged as a major adversary to the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former military leader who overthrew an elected government in a 2014 coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German bond yield bounces off four-month low after positive PMI surprise

Germanys 10-year government bond yield bounced off four-month lows after a batch of business surveys delivered healthier-than-expected views of the eurozone economy. Purchasing managers surveys showed the private sector in Germany, the bloc...

Manika Batra stuns world no 26; Sathiyan too wins at Hungarian Open

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra showed nerves of steel on her way to upsetting the world number 26 Chen Szu-Yu as Indias Gnanasekaran Sathiyan too made a winning start to reach the pre-quarter-finals at the 2020 ITTF World To...

Manika Batra stuns world no 26; Sathiyan too wins at Hungarian Open

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra showed nerves of steel on her way to upsetting the world number 26 Chen Szu-Yu as Indias Gnanasekaran Sathiyan too made a winning start to reach the pre-quarter-finals at the 2020 ITTF World To...

PM Modi directed all govt depts to work for youths, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all government departments to work for the welfare of the youngsters as India has a 20 per cent of global youths population. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020