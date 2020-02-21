Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai court dissolves key pro-democracy party

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 15:25 IST
Thai court dissolves key pro-democracy party

Bangkok, Feb 21 (AFP) A stridently anti-military Thai party was dissolved Friday and its key members banned from politics for a decade over a USD 6 million loan by its billionaire founder, a withering blow to the kingdom's pro-democracy movement. The Future Forward Party (FFP), fronted by the charismatic auto-parts scion Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, emerged from nowhere in March last year to become Thailand's third biggest party in the first elections since a 2014 coup.

The party's radical agenda -- calling for full democracy, an end to conscription and the removal of the army from politics and business -- pitched it against the powerful, conservative military. But since their strong poll showing, Thanathorn and his 76 lawmakers have faced relentless rounds of legal cases in Thailand's courts.

On Friday the nine-member constitutional court dissolved FFP, ruling a USD 6 million loan by Thanathorn breached the law governing political parties. The loan exceeded the USD 315,000 limit on donations to parties by an individual, one judge said.

Panya Udchachon told the court that "party executives must have known that a loan of that amount would give influence (to Thanathorn) and he could gain advantage over the party." Sixteen party executives, including founder Thanathorn, were also "banned for running for political office for 10 years," judge Nakarin Mektriarat added.

The ruling appears to end the political aspirations of Thanathorn, whose emergence on the Thai political stage has wowed millennials but frightened the country's conservative establishment. Thanathorn has been a fierce critic of military involvement in politics in a country whose history is peppered with coups.

Thailand's current prime minister led the the 2014 coup against the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra. (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Solomon Islands seeks $100-bln loan from Chinese interests -documents

The Solomon Islands is seeking a 100-billion loan from Chinese interests in talks begun soon after the small South Pacific archipelago switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan last year. Details of the proposal, reviewed by Reuters, ...

20 passengers injured as Pb roadways bus collides with truck in Ambala

As many as 20 passengers were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a stationary truck on national highway near Ambala city on Friday morning, police said here. The bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Delhi, they added.Bus driv...

Gehlot govt has no control over crime: Union min Meghwal on Nagaur incident

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is unable to rein in crime in Rajasthan and held it responsible for the Nagaur incident where two Dalit men were beaten up and tortured for allegedly s...

UPDATE 2-Thai court dissolves opposition party critical of military rule

Thailands Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an opposition political party that has been critical of the military establishment and banned its charismatic leader from politics for 10 years over a loan he gave the party. The dissolutio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020