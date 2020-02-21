Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa has not lost Mahadayi river case in Supreme Court: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:37 IST
Goa has not lost Mahadayi river case in Supreme Court: BJP

The ruling BJP on Friday rejected suggestions that Goa has lost its case in the Supreme Court in

the Mahadayi Water Dispute after an interim order. Opposition parties in Goa on Thursday had slammed the

BJP governmentfor failing to protect interests of the state after the SC, in an interim order, allowed the Karnataka

governments plea for implementation of the final award by a tribunal for sharing water from the Mahadayi river.

Goa BJP General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar said Opposition parties were jumping the gun and trying to

politicise the issue by spreading lies. Sawaikar said though the SC has notified the award

given by a tribunal, it has also admitted the appeal made by the Goa government against the ruling and fixing the next date

for hearing in July. Notification of the award is a part of procedure,

which has been adopted by SC. But that does not mean, Karnataka has won and Goa has lost, he said.

The BJP leader said one should wait for the SC's final verdict.

Sawaikar said in the meantime the contempt petition filed by the Goa government against Karnataka for going ahead

with a project on the Mahadayi is pending in the SC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Coal allocation for spot e-auction declines by 8.19 pc in Apr-Jan

State-owned Coal India Ltd allocated 24.87 million tonnes of dry fuel for the spot electronic auction e-auction during April-January, down by 8.19 per cent over the same period of last year. Coal India CIL had allocated 27.09 million tonne ...

Woman admits plotting to bomb St Paul's cathedral in London

A woman has pleaded guilty to two terrorism offenses, including scoping out St Pauls cathedral in London as a possible bomb target, police said on Friday. Safiyya Shaikh, 36, of Hayes, west London, has been remanded in custody ahead of sent...

Motor racing-Bottas close to record pace, Ferrari suffer engine problem

Valtteri Bottas lapped close to record pace as he put Formula One champions Mercedes back on top of the testing timesheets on Friday, but Ferrari suffered an engine problem.The Finn, whose team mate Lewis Hamilton is aiming to equal Michael...

ATK look to continue domination over Bengaluru in ISL

Former champions ATK would look to continue their domination over Bengaluru FC when they take on the title holders in their return Hero Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday. The Kolkata outfit beat Benga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020