Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, his first visit to the national capital after taking over the reins of the state. The chief minister's son Aditya Thackeray, who is a minister in his cabinet, also accompanied him.
The Shiv Sena chief will also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, veteran BJP leader L K Advani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP and the Shiv Sena had a bitter fallout post assembly polls in Maharashtra last year over the chief minister''s post.
The Sena later aligned with arch rivals Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
What is stopping Amit Shah from clearing Shaheen Bagh road, asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
BJP will form govt in Delhi by winning more than 45 seats: Amit Shah
How Amit Shah arrived at figure of 45 for Delhi polls
Delhi polls: LK Advani, daughter Pratibha Advani cast vote
Cast your votes to free Delhi from lies, vote bank politics: Amit Shah