New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm. JAIPUR DES12 RJ-DALIT-MEGHWAL Gehlot govt has no control over crime: Union min Meghwal on Nagaur incident Jaipur: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is unable to rein in crime in Rajasthan and held it responsible for the Nagaur incident where two Dalit men were beaten up and tortured for allegedly stealing money.

(LD in the pipeline) LUCKNOW DEL32 UP-AYODHYA-SUNNI BOARD Waqf Board accepts alternative site, will decide on Monday how to use it Lucknow: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Friday said it does not have the option to reject the alternative piece of land given to it under the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict but will decide how to use it when it meets on Monday. CHANDIGARH DES31 PB-AAP-POWER AAP threatens to cut power supply to Amarinder Singh's residence Chandigarh: Opposition Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Friday threatened to cut off the power supply to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence in Patiala if the state government failed to scrap power purchase agreements with private plants.

CHANDIGARH DES16 PB-LANGUAGE All Punjab govt signboards to sport Punjabi language prominently in state Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday made it mandatory for all its departments, boards and corporations besides the semi-government institutions to display their signboards in Punjabi language. SRINAGAR DEL8 JK-OPERATION MAA People friendly anti-terror ops have yielded results in J-K: Lt Gen Dhillon Srinagar: The "remarkable" decrease in the number of local youths joining various militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir has been a result of Operation 'Maa' launched by the army, which also targeted the leaderships of outfits "in a people friendly manner", a top army officer said here.

BULANDSHAHR DES23 UP-MLA-SON-FIRING UP: BJP MLA's son booked for celebratory firing Bulandshahr (UP): The son of a BJP MLA has been booked for allegedly opening fire during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr despite a ban on the practice, police said on Friday. LUCKNOW DES5 UP-YOGI AKHILESH Akhilesh Yadav hits out at CM Adityanath over Ramrajya remark Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that the "country needs Ramrajya not Samajwad", terming it as against the very essence of the Constitution.

NEW DELHI DES24 DL-SISODIA-LD NIRMALA Sisodia meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman, demands Delhi's share in Central taxes New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded Delhi's share in central taxes, which he said would help speed up cleaning the Yamuna and make arrangements for sufficient electricity and water supply in the city. NEW DELHI DEL57 DL-TRUMP-SECURITY Three-tier security in place at hotel for Trump's visit New Delhi: The floor where the Grand Presidential Suite is located at the ITC Maurya here is out of bounds for most hotel staff owing to the elaborate security arrangements being made for the visit of President Donald Trump and his family, sources said.

JAIPUR DES17 RJ-DIYA KUMARI-TIGERS 26 tigers missing from Ranthambhore n'tl park: NTCA member Diya Kumari Jaipur: Claiming that 26 tigers were missing from Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan, BJP MP and member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Diya Kumari has written to the Union environment minister, demanding a high level inquiry in the matter..

