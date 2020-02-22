Leaders upset as Goa Cong CLP decides to skip ZP polls

Several Congress leaders are upset that the party has decided not to field candidates for

the Zilla Panchayat polls scheduled in 50 places in Goa on March 22.

The state election commission has said that the polls will be fought on party lines, and Congress Legislature Party

leader Digambar Kamat said on Friday that his party would not field candidates.

GPCC general secretary Sankulp Amonkar told reporters on Saturday that the CLP decision was taken without consulting

the party organisation. He said talks would held on this issue with state unit

chief Girish Chodankar, adding that contesting ZP polls would have increased the Congress' voter base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.