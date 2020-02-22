Leaders upset as Goa Cong CLP decides to skip ZP polls
Several Congress leaders are upset that the party has decided not to field candidates for
the Zilla Panchayat polls scheduled in 50 places in Goa on March 22.
The state election commission has said that the polls will be fought on party lines, and Congress Legislature Party
leader Digambar Kamat said on Friday that his party would not field candidates.
GPCC general secretary Sankulp Amonkar told reporters on Saturday that the CLP decision was taken without consulting
the party organisation. He said talks would held on this issue with state unit
chief Girish Chodankar, adding that contesting ZP polls would have increased the Congress' voter base.
