16 lakh people joined AAP from across country since Delhi polls: Gopal Rai

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 22-02-2020 18:33 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:29 IST
A total of 16 lakh people have joined the Aam Aadmi Party since Delhi polls through its "nation-building" initiative launched to expand the party's reach across the country, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Saturday. Right after the election, the AAP launched a campaign on February 11 under which it set up a phone number — 9871010101. By giving a missed call on this number people can join AAP's campaign.

Rai said 16 lakh people, including 1,72,269 in Delhi and 1,81,212 in UP, have joined the AAP using the phone number. The party will launch a mega campaign in 20 states from Sunday. "The Aam Aadmi Party will pursue the 'politics of work' across the country. For this, from February 23, the party will start a campaign to join the nation-building campaign in 20 states. As part of this campaign, posters will be put up in 20 states and the missed call number 9871010101 will be displayed on the poster," Rai told reporters.

"Posters are being prepared in different languages for different states so that people can be easily reached through local languages," he said. Rai said in addition, volunteers' meet will also be organized in all states.

"All our office bearers will hold press conferences in their respective states to spread the model of positive nationalism and development which has come up in Delhi, as the politics of work got a place in Delhi," he said. He also said coordinators have been appointed for different states for this campaign.

State coordinators include Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann from Punjab and AAP member Elvis Gomes from Goa. The AAP registered a landslide victory in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, leaving the main rival BJP way behind and decimating the Congress in a bitterly-fought contest. Since then the party has again started building a national ambition.

The AAP is, at present, recognized by the Election Commission as a state party.

