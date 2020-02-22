Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrashekhar Azad dares RSS chief to contest elections

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:52 IST
Chandrashekhar Azad dares RSS chief to contest elections

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to contest

direct elections to test the actual public support for the "Manuvadi" agenda of the Sangh.

Addressing a meeting of Bhim Army workers at the Reshimbaug Ground here, located close to the Rashtriya

Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, Azad demanded ban on the Sangh to end "Manuvad".

"I want to give a suggestion to the RSS chief...Take out the veil of lies and come to the field. It is democracy..

contest direct elections with your agenda, and people will tell you if 'Manusmriti' or Constitution will run the

country," Azad said. He said the new-citizenship law (CAA), the National

Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR) are the "agendas" of the RSS.

In the Dalit narrative, "Manuvad" is based on "discriminatory" 'Manusmriti'--an ancient legal text of

Hinduism. On Friday, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court

allowed the Bhim Army to hold a meeting of its workers at Reshimbaug ground with certain conditions, after the local

police denied the permission fearing law and order issue. Referring to the Nagpur Police's contention, Azad said

two ideologies will always clash. "While we believe in Constitution, they believe in

'Manusmriti'. This country runs only on Constitution and not on any other ideology. This 'Manuvad' will end in the country

only if a ban is imposed on the RSS," said Azad. Since the RSS runs the BJP, Prime Minister visits the

Sangh chief with folded hands and briefs him, he said. "They talk about Constitution but pushthe Manusmriti

agenda," he alleged. Azad also accused the RSS of trying to end reservation

system through backdoor. "Our people are still to get any positions or posts

(in government jobs)...One day, we will have our prime minister and governments in other states. We will give you

reservation. We will give reservation to other sections of the society. We will become givers and not takers," Azad said.

He dared the Sangh chief to hold a discussion on the reservation system.

Azad also appealedto the Shiv Sena-headed Maharashtra government to not allow the NPR in the state "in the interest

of the people". Azad alleged that governments are not allowing

protests even for the right cause of people. "If we take to streets to protest we get punished.

However, they do not know that those who are keen to save the nation are not afraid of any punishment, be it lathi, jail or

court cases," he said. Azad is currently out on bail in the case of allegedly

inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on December 20.

"In future also if we don't get permission, we will knock the doors of court. We had asked for eight hours freedom

(permission for the Bhim Army meeting on Saturday) and the respected court (the Bombay HC) allowed us three hours. We

respect court, three hours are enough," he said referring to the HC's order on Friday.

Azad said they have called for a Bharat Bandh on February 23 on the CAA-NRC-NPR issue.

During his speech, he also referred to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported statements.

"I will not give statements such as those given by UP CM Yogi Adityanath about bullets. He had said 'joh boli se

nahi maanega woh goli se maanega'. Fire bullets at us," he said.

"You shoot innocent people, but remember BJP, your government will change some day and when that happens, we will

take revenge for every single atrocity. "You are indulged in crime. Constitution says everyone

enjoys equal rights. As per Constitution, any crime, be it committed by a common man or a member of the executive or

legislative, by a home minister, by a CM or even by a prime minister, it is punishable," he said.

Azad further said that when the government of Bahujans (common people) comes to power, criminals will not be spared.

"I promise this to my people. People are real owners (of democracy) who have taken to streets. We were talking

about jobs, healthcare, corruption, education and security, but they made the entire nation stand on roads just like the

noteban. "There only intention is to ban votes of those who are

anti-BJP," Azad alleged, referring to protests in various parts of the country against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Minister Jarkiholi threatens to resign if injustice

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday threatened to resign asminister as well as the member of the Assembly if injustice is meted out to his confidant-Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli.Jarkiholi and Kumathalli were amon...

LeT militants' accomplice arrested in Sopore: J&K police

An accomplice of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants was arrested from Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Muzamil Ahmad War, a resident of Warpora Sopore area in the north Kashmir district, was involved i...

CMS COP13 concludes, calls on govts to address conservation need of endangered species

As the 13th Conference of Parties to the Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species CMS concluded on Saturday, the party countries have called on all governments to effectively address the conservation need of endangered species whose ...

Report finds Catholic charity founder sexually abused women

A respected Catholic figure who helped improve conditions for the developmentally disabled in multiple countries over half a century sexually abused at least six women, a report produced for his French-based charity has found. According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020