Fight is between Constitution, Manusmriti: Bhim Army chief

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday attacked the Centre and said that the fight is between Constitution and RSS' Manusmriti in contemporary India.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressing a rally in Nagpur on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday attacked the Centre and said that the fight is between Constitution and RSS' Manusmriti in contemporary India. Addressing a rally at Reshim Bagh ground here, Azad said, "Today the fight is between India's Constitution and RSS' Manusmriti. I am sure Constitution will win this fight. We believe in the Constitution. They believe in Manusmriti. RSS should be banned."

"I want to tell the BJP that the government will change. Every single incident will be accounted for. The person who does the crime will surely get punished whether he is a common man, a minister or Prime Minister for that matter. I challenge the RSS chief to participate in the election process," he said. Asking the Maharashtra government to not conduct the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, the Bhim Army chief said, "If you are the well-wisher of poor people, then you will not conduct the NPR process. If you will do, we will protest against your government too."

He also said that "we have the responsibility to take forward the legacy of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar". "We have to fight for the idea of social, political and economic justice. I salute you all who are protesting against the policies of the central government. You are creating history," Azad asserted.

He also urged people to join in large numbers in Sunday's 'Bharat Bandh' against anti-reservation stances of the central government. (ANI)

