Haryana to honour Anganwadi workers

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government in Haryana has decided to honour the Anganwadi workers who have performed excellently for the welfare of women and children.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 21:58 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government in Haryana has decided to honour the Anganwadi workers who have performed excellently for the welfare of women and children. According to Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda, these Anganwadi workers will be honoured on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8, 2020.

Dhanda gave this information after interviewing the workers to be selected for the State Award here today. Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Amit Jha and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The Minister said that three of the workers will be selected for the National Award and the selection process will be transparent and fair. The selection will be made on the basis of written examination and interview.

Earlier, the minister took progress reports of various schemes being run by the central and state government related to the department and directed to expedite the works. (ANI)

