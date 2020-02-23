Left Menu
Development News Edition

Collective submergence of individual egos, ambitions key to Congress revival: Jairam Ramesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 12:20 IST
Collective submergence of individual egos, ambitions key to Congress revival: Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing bickering in the Congress post its dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, its senior leader Jairam Ramesh said "collective submergence of individual egos and ambitions" was the need of the hour to revive the party. In an interview to PTI, the Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister said the party still has a long way to go "before it gets to see light at the end of the tunnel" and suggested that "all senior Congress leaders, after a certain age, should be mentoring juniors rather than tormenting them".

Speaking on the issue of countrywide agitation against NRC-CAA-NPR, Ramesh insisted that political (opposition) parties should maintain an "arm's length from these protests and should not make attempts to hijack the people's movement". "We are all working towards it. The magic doesn't lie in any individual's hand. It is a collective effort. It will call for collective endeavor, collective discipline and collective submergence of individual egos," he said.

"All of us have individual ambitions. But right now there should be only one ambition -- the party's revival, retention of support base and return to power," Ramesh said, when asked about the future course of action of the country's grand old party. Major infighting has erupted in the Congress, with leaders engaging in blame game, after the party drew a blank for the second consecutive time in the Delhi elections.

Suggesting that senior Congress leaders should guide their juniors, he said the party has to go the distance for its revival. "For the last couple of years, we have lost power not just at the Centre, but also in states, although there has been marginal revival (in pockets).... We still have a very long way to go... there is obviously light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is very long... We have a long way to go before we start seeing that light," he said.

Noting that the Congress is up against a very "formidable election machine", Ramesh said, "Fighting Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani is a different ball game from fighting master communicators Narendra Modi and Amit Shah." "The Congress leaders have to be very careful about what they speak and what they do, as the BJP will always try to polarise and communalize things," he told PTI here during the launch of his book 'A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V.K. Krishna Menon'.

Referring to the "spontaneous protests" against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), he said the issue should not be politicized. "We should maintain an arm's length from these people's protests. We should not try to politicize and hijack them. There are certain things a political party can do and certain things which a party can't and should not do."

"We should allow these protests to remain spontaneous because these are reflections of people's anger and frustration against the BJP government," he asserted. In states, where the Congress is in power, the governments have moved resolutions against CAA-NPR-NRC, the former Union minister said.

"All that is constitutional and democratic has been done. We, as political parties, have fought it on the floor of Parliament, but we lost as we did not have numbers. We have also moved the court," he explained. Ramesh, however, contended that state governments passing resolutions against the amended citizenship act, is more of a "political signal", and "whether it will withstand legal scrutiny is doubtful because granting citizenship is a central subject".

"In case of NRC and NPR, however, the exercise can't be carried forward without taking the state government on board," he added. Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the Congress is in power, have passed resolutions against the CAA. It has also supported a similar move by the Left government in Kerala. In West Bengal, too, the Mamata Banerjee government has passed a resolution against the CAA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi-led coalition says foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis

Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday foiled an imminent terrorist attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the southern Red Sea, a major commercial shipping channel, the Saudi-led coalition said.The for...

Intemperate language no offence under sexual harassment act: HC

The Madras High Court has observed a solitary allegation of intemperate language against a woman employee does not constitute an offense under the law on sexual harassment at the workplace and the act cannot be allowed to be misused with ex...

I have off-and-on relationship with drugs: The Weeknd

Singer The Weeknd says he has an off-and-on relationship with drugs, but they dont dictate his life. The Grammy-winning musician has always been open about his affiliation to drugs and has also referenced the topic in his songs like Often, ...

Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for Trump's visit

ITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020